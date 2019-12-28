Brokerages Set $20.50 Price Target for Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SONA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431. The stock has a market cap of $400.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.92. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 15,535 shares of company stock valued at $158,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

