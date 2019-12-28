Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to post sales of $106.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $112.85 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $86.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $420.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $468.75 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $530.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. ValuEngine cut Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 48,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,169. The company has a market cap of $351.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

