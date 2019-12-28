Brokerages Expect Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $246.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Bancorp (UNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.