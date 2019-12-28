Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRDM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 377,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,732,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 21.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

