Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. AAR reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of AIR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 279,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,587. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

