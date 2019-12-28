Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 170,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $34.46.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

