Brokerages Anticipate Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post $165.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.16 million and the lowest is $161.00 million. Orion Group posted sales of $99.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $674.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $678.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $726.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. 106,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,285. The firm has a market cap of $150.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

