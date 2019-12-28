Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.86 Million

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to announce $46.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.17 million to $47.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year sales of $186.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.14 million to $187.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.91 million to $195.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $842.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

