Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 60,300 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.0741176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

