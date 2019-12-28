Boston Pizza Royalties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.66 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

