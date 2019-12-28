BMO Capital Markets Raises Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$10.25

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Pinnacle Renewable and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Get Pinnacle Renewable alerts:

TSE PL opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of $333.76 million and a PE ratio of 169.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is presently 762.71%.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.