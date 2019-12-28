Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $494,813.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.01300209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120229 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

