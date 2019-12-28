BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $516.45.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.01. 214,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.91 and its 200 day moving average is $459.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $377.28 and a 1-year high of $506.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

