BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. 114,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,024. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

