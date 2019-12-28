Blacer Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001203 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

