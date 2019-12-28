BitcoiNote Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $19,963.00 and $69.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,077,934 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

