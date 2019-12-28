BidaskClub Lowers Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

VRA stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 28,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $315,429.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,430,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,515,423.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,067 shares of company stock worth $1,123,934 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

