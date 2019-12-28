BidaskClub Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXRX. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
