BidaskClub Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXRX. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

