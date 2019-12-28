BidaskClub Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Sell

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.
NASDAQ:FLIR remained flat at $$52.15 during trading hours on Friday. 271,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
