BidaskClub Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Sell

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:FLIR remained flat at $$52.15 during trading hours on Friday. 271,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

