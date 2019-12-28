BidaskClub Lowers Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CETV stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.18. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.85 million during the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,584.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 893,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 93.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

