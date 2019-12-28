BidaskClub Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

ARCC stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ares Capital by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 39,933 shares during the period. grace capital increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 28,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

