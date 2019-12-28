BidaskClub Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.82.

ABTX opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $778.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

