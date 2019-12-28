BidaskClub Downgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $91,707.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

