BidaskClub Downgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $2,603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

