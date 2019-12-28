Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Best Buy’s score:

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,084 shares of company stock valued at $169,114,978 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.