Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 128,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.