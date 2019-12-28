Berenberg Bank Analysts Give RIB Software (ETR:RIB) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of ETR RIB opened at €22.22 ($25.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 1 year high of €25.84 ($30.05). The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 63.67.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

