Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0823 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market cap of $90,665.00 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00643181 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000207 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,239,907 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,035 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

