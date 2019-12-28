Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 360,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 559,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 265,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 141,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 125,661 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 94,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.14 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

