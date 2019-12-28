Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $65.30. 298,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.65 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $90.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

