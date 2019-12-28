BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 501,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 84,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964. BancFirst has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

