B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.04. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 7,119,396 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.