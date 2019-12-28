Azart (AZART) Price Tops $0.0001

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Azart coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a market capitalization of $273.00 and $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013324 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . The official website for Azart is azartpay.com

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

