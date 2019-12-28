Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.53.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 390.43% and a negative return on equity of 252.42%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aytu Bioscience news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

