Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 189,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,322. Avista has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 472,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

