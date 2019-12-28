Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.29. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 270,831 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

