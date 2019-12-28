Atheios Price Tops $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,725.00 and $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

