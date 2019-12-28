Asch (XAS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Asch has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $192,100.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, OKEx and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

Buying and Selling Asch

Asch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

