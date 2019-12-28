Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $9,050,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 236,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

