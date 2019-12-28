AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.10 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAAS. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.97. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 58.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

