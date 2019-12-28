APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of APN Industria REIT stock opened at A$2.95 ($2.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $534.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.79. APN Industria REIT has a 52-week low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of A$3.07 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26.
APN Industria REIT Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for APN Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.