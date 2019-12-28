Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $207.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

