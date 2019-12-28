Ankr Tops One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ankr has a market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.05870892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, KuCoin, Coinall, Bitinka, BitMax, Sistemkoin, Coinone, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bgogo, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

