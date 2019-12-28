Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 971,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 269,821 shares.The stock last traded at $92.97 and had previously closed at $90.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Anixter International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 400 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 33.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anixter International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 883,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,931,000 after purchasing an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Anixter International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

