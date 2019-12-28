AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.11.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $451.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.08. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after buying an additional 242,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after buying an additional 147,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $5,606,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

