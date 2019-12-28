Analysts Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post sales of $688.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.78 million and the lowest is $675.03 million. Stantec posted sales of $632.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of STN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Stantec has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609,955 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,215,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stantec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,001,000 after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after purchasing an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.