Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. Exelon reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Exelon by 167.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 3,493,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

