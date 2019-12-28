Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. SB One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

SBBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 12,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. SB One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.71.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.