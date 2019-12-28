Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,382. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.