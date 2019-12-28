Amoveo (VEO) Trading Down 17% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $419.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $35.00 or 0.00480143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,825 coins and its circulating supply is 68,020 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.